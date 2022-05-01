From John Adams, Minna

After losing his bid for the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has obtained the expression of interest and nomination form for Niger East Senatorial District under APC for the 2023 election.

“I have accepted the outcome of my bid to lead my great party as its National Chairman and I am ready to serve my people of Niger East again as their representative at the senate in 2023”, Senator Musa said shortly after obtaining his nomination form at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Recalled that Senator Sani Musa was among the top contenders for the position of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress but later withdrew along with others to allow for the Consensus arrangement by the party leadership.

Senator Musa pointed out that he will continue the good work he has started for the people of his constituency, stressing that despite the worrisome security challenges that seems to have defied every solutions it his constituency, his achievements in the last three years are there to speak for him.

“In the last three years, I have justified my being there at the senate as the representative of the good people of Niger East, and I assured them that if given another opportunity, I will provide the dusted leadership”.

The senator who has received various awards and commendations from various interest groups within his constituency for his people-oriented and developmental programmers in the face of the security challenges bedeviling the entire constituency, disclosed that his decision to obtain the nomination form was informed by the yearnings and calls from his constituency to once again avail himself for service.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation to the people and promised to continue to provide purposeful, people-oriented, and result-driven leadership for the constituency.

He however expressed dismay over the security situation in his constituency following the activities of bandits which he said has led to the killings of hundreds of villagers, rendered over 20,000 people homeless, and properties worth hundreds of million naira destroyed across five of the nine local government areas of the Senatorial zone.

According to him, the nine local government areas in the constituency contribute about 70 percent of food requirements in the state, but regretted that the Insecurity has posed a great challenge to food security in the state, adding that “the people can longer go to farm, children can not go to school and the situation has changed the lifestyle of the people”.

Senator Sani Musa therefore vowed to fully rededicate himself to the service and upliftment of his people across the nine local government areas of his Constituency, and to continue to devise strategies and exploring all avenues towards finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting Zone and the State as a whole.

