From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has again warned personnel of the Nigerian army not to allow themselves to be used by politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

He urged them to continue to remain apolitical while providing an enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive.

To ensure army personnel do not engage in political activities, Gen. Yahaya said he has directed a review of the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation Safe Conduct which would soon be conveyed to all formations, units and army commands across the country.

The army chief, who gave the charge at the opening of the chief of army staff second quarter conference, in Abuja, said the army will continue to sustain its effort to provide the enabling environment for socio economic activities to thrive.

The COAS, who harped on the forthcoming general elections in the country, said, “let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections.

“All personnel must remain apolitical while providing an enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive. In this regard, I directed the review of rules of engagement and code of conduct for Operation Safe Conduct and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon.

Gen. Yahaya, while reiterating the determination and commitment of the army to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country, said the army has continued to sustain the tempo of its operations against all forms of criminalities, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.

The feat, the COAS noted, has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country. He said the conferences would provide the army an opportunity to appraise the conduct of its activities and re-strategise, as necessary, to achieve greater performances.

On training, Gen Yahaya, said: “Our training activities have also improved significantly, as we continue to vigorously pursue adequate training of our personnel both locally and overseas.

The current efforts by our foreign partners, in bringing relevant and mission-oriented training to our personnel, are yielding the desired results.

“Accordingly, we shall continue to devote premium attention to our training activities, as this remains the best welfare for our troops and fundamental requirement for successful operations.

“The Nigerian Army has continued to make giant strides in infrastructural development. Our unwavering commitment to ensure adequate accommodation can be seen in the number of commissioned living quarters for troops and several ongoing renovation works in various barracks across the country.

“Recently, several formations, including the Army Headquarters Garrison, have commissioned a befitting accommodation for Regimental Sergeant Majors. This gesture has certainly raised the morale of the troops and bolstered their aspirations while on the job. We will continue to upgrade the infrastructure in the barracks, improve the overall health care of the personnel and their families, and strengthen the current welfare packages, to the benefit of our personnel.”

