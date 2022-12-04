From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna 2023 All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has stormed Kaduna for the third time in one month to dole out scholarship for 270 indigent students, studying in four different institutions of the State.

“I had the privilege and honour of handing over scholarship grants to hundreds of indigent yet brilliant students in the following tertiary institutions; Kaduna State University (KASU), College of Education, Kafanchan, Federal College of Education (FCE) Zaria and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria”, an elated Senator Uba Sani revealed on his social media handles Saturday.

He also revealed that he went a notch further to explore funding avenues for students who were confronted by current financial difficulties associated with school fees.

“I facilitated the financial intervention to create opportunity for the teeming students of Kaduna State who cannot afford to pay their school fees.”

The APC governorship hopeful who reiterated the importance of education, described the scholarship grant as “the only thing we can give the children of the underprivileged to compete with that of the rich.” He also described education as “the greatest leveler.”

Meanwhile, the Tiv Community in Kaduna has endorsed him as the candidate for Kaduna State governorship on the platform of the APC, saying his milestones as lawmaker and a philanthropist stands him out as the best among equals.

The Tiv community also said they foresee a greater Kaduna in 2023 with Senator Uba Sani on the saddle as its Executive Governor.

The lawmaker then said: “The gale of endorsements for my governorship bid continued today as the Tiv Community, Mdzough U Tiv (MUT), Kaduna State Chapter became the latest socio-cultural organization to key into our 2023 project. They also pledged to mobilize extensively to ensure it comes to fruition.

“I sincerely thank the Tiv Community in Kaduna State for finding me worthy of this recognition. The TIVs are hardworking and resourceful. The way they usually showcase their culture and tradition is a source of joy and inspiration to me and numerous Nigerians.

“I assured them that I will run an inclusive and people-centred government where every citizen irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation is given equal rights and carried along in the developmental journey of our dear state.”

Earlier, the convener of all the Tiv sons and daughters in Kaduna, Hon. Tavershima Datsu, assured the APC governorship hopeful, saying, “Your Excellency, others are only contesting. What we know is that you are our governor and waiting to be sworn in come 29th May 2023 in sha Allah (By God’s grace).

“Your Excellency, we want to pledge our support towards making you the next governor of Kaduna State via our votes.

Our people have been actively participating in the political activities in this state way back since the first Republic with the late J. S Tarkaa.

‘There was a time our own kinsman even contested for election as governor of Kaduna State in person of Late Alh Ibn Anyamikyer even though he lost. He was however appointed in the cabinet and worked with the then government as a part of the team.

“Being that you are about to take over from our workaholic Governor in person of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, a progressive personality, a Transformer, that is from Mallam to Mallam, We want to at this juncture appreciate his detribalised nature and his developmental strides which have made a lot of our teaming youth to gain employment in the Teaching Service and other sectors in his government in large numbers.

We want to say thank you your Excellency.

“When you get to office which I know you will insha Allah, please never forget us. Make us your partners in progress.

Make us part of your cabinet members, at least with 5 commissioners, 5 special advisers other appointments and employment.

“We are ready to work with you in all sincerity. We have a lot of well disciplined sons and daughters in various fields, professionals and a lot of experts. Any where there is progress and development, that is where we want to be”.

The Tiv community’s endorsement came not long after Igbo community, Lagos Citizens in Kaduna, Arewa Traders, Muslim and Christian religious adherents, lawyers as well as women groups and student unions took turns to throw their weight behind his governorship bid.