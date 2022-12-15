From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police( IGP), Usman Baba, is meeting with commissioners of police e and above in Abuja to strategize on the up coming elections and the general security situations in the country.

The meeting which is taking place at force headquarters, Abuja, is being attended by state commissioners of police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIGs), Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIGs), among other top officers.

Top on the agenda of the meeting is the upcoming 2023, general elections, appraisal of the general security situation and in the country and the various operations in place to checkmate crime among others.

Details later