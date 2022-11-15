From Idu Jude, Abuja

In what looked like a trademark to the supporters of the All Progressive Congress APC, each electioneering year, Gombe born, Mohammed Waziri has again publicly claimed he has trekked for 15 days from Gombe to Abuja in support of the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima’s victory in 2023 election.

Recall that a man pre 2015 presidential election, had claimed he trecked from Lagos in support of Mohammadu Buhari of APC who later won the election in a land slide.

Waziri who was accompanied by his admirers to submit some documents to the APC presidential campaign office in Abuja, disclosed that he trekked the long distance to show solidarity for the candidate and hope for youth.

He said there was no threat to his life since he embarked on the trekking on October 24, 2022 from Gombe passing through terrible areas to Abuja.

Waziri said since the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, he had organised several meetings within the six states that make up the North East zone on the need to support Tinubu to win.

According to him, after the party’s primary election, he has been mobilizing the youths for Tinubu in respect of his experience.

The trekker explained that the essence of the exercise was to show his level of joy and hope for better things in store for Nigerians especially the youth.

He said: “Trekking from Gombe to Abuja is to show Tinubu that North East zone of the country is happy with him, and in full support of his emergence.

“We are not going to disappoint Tinubu/Shettima, we are aware of what had happened in past. Both of them served their people in the capacity of Governors well, this shows that they are experienced and competent to lead Nigeria.

“The essence of my trekking is to encourage people to believe in leaders and work for them”

Receiving the trekker, the deputy chief security officer (CSO) at the APC presidential campaign office, Audu Odanmehol said the leaders who would have received him travelled to Jos, the Plateau state capital for the party rally.

He congratulated him for trekking in support of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shettima