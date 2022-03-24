JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, has shunned three if their members to adopt Mr Umo Eno as their sole candidate for the May 21, 2023 PDP governorship primaries and the 2023 Governorship election.

Akwa Ibom has 13 members in the national assembly made up of three senators and 10 house of Representatives members.

Out of the the 13, three members; Senator Bassey Albert Akpan ,Mr Onofiok Luke and Mr Mike Enyong both of the House of the House of Representatives have openly indicated their aspiration for the governorship in the coming general election.

But in a surprise move, the state caucus in the national assembly, reportedly, adopted Mr Umo Eno, as the sole candidate for the election.

A press release signed by Me Anietie Usen, what is the head of national media of Umo Eno campaign organization, the motion to adopt Umo Eno was moved by a member representing Itu/Ibiono federal constituency, Dr Henry Archibong and seconded by the member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Mr Nsikak Ekong.

According to the release, “the lawmakers said their decision to support Umo Eno is premised on his integrity, entrepreneurial accomplishments and strong believe in inter-governmental collaboration and partnership to complete ongoing projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel and sustain the much need peace and serenity in Akwa Ibom State.”

“The parley which took place at the Abuja residence of Senator Akon Eyakenyi saw 10 out of the 13 members of the caucus in attendance and witnessed by frontline politicians and former lawmakers of AkwaIbom origin, including Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Ibok Essien and Senator Aloysius Etok, among others. Senator Chris Ekpenyong, a serving senator, who was indisposed sent his goodwill and solidarity message through Senator Eyakenyi.”

Umo reportedly thanked the lawmakers for their support and solidarity, stating that his emergence as the preferred successor is nothing but a product of God’s grace and not his political strength and know-how.

“I am humbled by the calibre of people here. I thanked God who found me through His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel. The job ahead of us going into the next phase is very crucial. We must be able to convert our State assets into job creation to stem the tide of unemployment. The general national unemployment figures are not looking good. In Akwa Ibom State, agriculture will serve as the low hanging fruits that will create quick impact which must be explored”.

“I am offering myself to provide service. I am ready for a public debate with any other aspirant on job creation with specifics on timelines for implementation”.

” I do not know everything. I am not one of those who knows it all. That is why I will need your advice and support. You need that Governor that you can advise, who will listen to you and who will respect you. I will create a partnership that works between the executive branch of government and the legislature for the good of our people”, he stated.

Eno said Small and Medium Enterprises, SME’s, remains the engine room of even the advanced and developed economies, promising to reposition agriculture to play a major role as one of the biggest employers of labour. He promised to enthrone the sustainability of the prevailing peace, reiterating the need for the peace Governor Udom Emmanuel has built in the State to be sustained.

“Stand by me, give me your shoulders so that I can ride on your shoulders. My aspiration is not an ambition but a calling to serve. With your support we will make Akwa Ibom State better”, he assured.

Addressing the gathering, the DG, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Amb. Assam Assam, SAN, said endorsement by any caucus is a great political capital in any democracy the world over. “You are not just representing the people. You are speaking for the people. Today, we stand at a threshold of history. Akwa Ibom caucus has done well and would have done more if the country had a PDP government at the centre”, he noted.

Also speaking, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Hon Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, thanked the lawmakers for their show of patriotism, love and oneness, stating that their endorsement by the national legislators is of great significance, following a similar endorsement by the entire State legislators.

“Parliament is the major ingredient of democracy. Without parliament there is no democracy. We thank you for your support and I can assure you all that with Pastor Umo Eno as Governor, the future of Akwa Ibom State is guaranteed and prevailing peace will be perpetuated.

Responding, the host, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the team for the visit, stating that it was a honour for the Umo Eno Campaign Organization to visit and consult them in Abuja.

“We feel honored to have you come to consult us officially. We are with you and for you. We are the people’s representatives. We have control over the delegates which is the first bridge to cross. If you have the support of the National Assembly caucus, go to sleep, victory is yours. We will follow you till the end. Your victory will be clean and landslide”, she assured.

Goodwill and solidarity messages were made by Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Emmanuel IbokEssien, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the 7th National Assembly, Senator Aloysius Etok, leader, House of Representatives Caucus, Rt Hon Francis Uduyok, member representing Abak Etim Ekpo Ika Federal Constituency, Hon Aniekan Umanah, Deputy Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Felicia Bassey, Dean, College of Commissioners and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Sir Monday Uko, among others.