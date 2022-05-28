From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom, an umbrella body of professionals and businessmen in Akwa Ibom State, has charged delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) national convention to elect Governor Udom Emmanuel, as its 2023 presidential candidate.

The national Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said it is obvious that Nigerians are well disposed to Emmanuel’s presidency.

Umoren said Akwa Ibom governor’s performance in critical sectors in the last seven years are outstanding, noting that ignoring his achievements will be a great disservice to to the country.

“We implore the delegates to the PDP national convention to think about the interest of Nigerians as they cast their votes. From all indications, in the PDP, Nigerians mostly prefer Governor Udom Emmanuel as the next President. Disregarding such will be a disservice to the nation”, Umoren stated.

In a related development, the group lauded the nomination of Pastor Umo Eno as PDP 2023 governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, “It is clear that the people of Akwa Ibom State have reached a wider consensus for Pastor Eno as Udom Emmanuel’s successor mostly because they are assured that he is best prepared and equipped to ensure the consolidation and continuation of the laudable achievements of the governor.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has helped the PDP to get it right on the candidate for the 2023 governorship election because with Pastor Eno, the election will be a straight victory for the PDP and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Pastor Eno as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources has amply demonstrated the capacity for resourceful, purposeful, transparent, accountable, development-driven and all-inclusive leadership which the people desire. He has proven to be the right man for the job

“What is now left for the PDP is to remain united, jettison all personal interests and continue to work hard to ensure victory for the people of Akwa Ibom in the 2023 governorship election.”

