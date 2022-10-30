From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (APC), representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Abuja, has tasked youths in the state to deploy all their arsenals to work for the success of Tinubu/Shetima in 2023.

Senator Al-Makura, made the call Sunday, when a group known as Lafia APC Youth Mobilization Awareness, paid him a courtesy call in his residence in Lafia, Sunday.

The Senator, who thanked the group for the initiative, described it as timely considering such a critical moment for political activities in the state.

Al-Makura, who described youths as nucleus of politics, also described them as critical stakeholders in decision making of a civilised political environment.

“As you all know youths are the nucleus of politics in a given society. You are the movers and shakers of political activities that can make or mar elections. I want to appeal to you to mobilize support for Tinubu/Shetima, in the forthcoming general elections”

He tasked them to ensure a rancour free mobilization and elections any where the found themself either by omission or commission during the general elections.

Earlier, spokes man of the group, Wa’a Gagere, said they emerged as a result of the outcome of the recent APC’s primaries to plead with some aggrieved aspirants not to leave the party.

He disclosed that they have selected 6 persons from each ward and 10 from each polling units of Lafia local government area to ensure that their activities get to the grass roots.

According to him they had so far visited all the 14 electoral wards in the area to sensitise people on the need to remain committed to the re-election of APC back to power in 2023.

Danjuma Joseph,

Chief Press Secretary, to Senator Al-Makura.

30/10/20222023: Al-Makura Tasks APC Youths To Work For Tinubu/Shetima

