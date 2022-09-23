From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Strong indications have emerged that Major Hamzat Al-Mustapha, the Presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) may not contest the 2023 election as he may be a victim of the crisis rocking the party.

This is because Al-Mustapha, according to findings belongs to a faction of the party headed by one Mr Kenneth Udeze who has been suspended and subsequently expelled by the party.

This may also affect other candidates who did not gain the blessings of Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Prominent among these contestants are the party’s governorship candidates in Kwara State, Mr Daodu Mogaji and his counterpart in Ogun State, Dr Olufemi Adeyemi.

Sources in the party confirmed that the National Think Thank of the party, which is the highest ruling organ of the party had expelled Udeze from the party.

It was reliably gathered that Udeze did not challenge his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party in any court of competent jurisdiction till date.

However, it was learnt that he (Udeze) approached a lower court after the Court of Appeal had upheld his expulsion but failed to join the leadership of the party in the suit he instituted.

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had on 7th January, 2022 in its ruling upheld the suspension and expulsion of Udeze, declaring that his (Udeze) inability to challenge his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party validated it.

To this end, our correspondent gathered that the party under the leadership of Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has failed to give recognition to Al-Mustapha as its presidential candidate, hence the risk of failing to represent the party in the general election.

A source within the party informed that only the candidates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje who is the authentic and recognized National Chairman of the party will be recognized by INEC, as efforts are on top gear to present the candidates to INEC through the court.