From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA), yesterday, has boasted that all those declaring to contest next year’s presidential poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would end up supporting the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

its Director, Budget and Finance, FCT chapter, Ibrahim Idris, at a press briefing in Abuja, described Tinubu as not just “a robust politician, but an unusual phenomena and strategist per excellence.”

Idris pledged that PSA would mobilise supporters across the country to ensure Asiwaju emerges the standard bearer of APC and winner of the exercise in 2023.

“This is a challenging period for the country that is the reason we need a man of experience, a very detribalised Nigerian, a man who is a friend to everybody regardless of where you come from.

“This is a man that is accepted everywhere because of his antecedent. That is the reason we believe in supporting Tinubu for the presidency of this country in 2023.

We’re very convinced that he can take us to the promised land. We are in a democracy; everybody is free to contest to rule this country. But at the right time, we are going to separate the chaff from the wheat. I can bet you that all those coming out will all queue behind Tinubu,” he said.