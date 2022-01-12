From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA), yesterday, said all those declaring to contest next year’s presidential poll on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), will end up supporting the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PSA’s Director, Budget and Finance, FCT chapter, Ibrahim Idris, at a press briefing in Abuja, described Tinubu as not just “a robust politician, but an unusual phenomena and strategist per excellence.”

Idris pledged that PSA would mobilise supporters across the country to ensure that Asiwaju emerges the standard bearer of APC and winner of exercise in 2023.

“All know that this is a challenging period for the country that is the most reason we need a man of experience, a very detribalised Nigerian, a man who is a friend to everybody regardless of where you come from.

“This is a man that is accepted everywhere because of his antecedent. That is the reason we believe in supporting Tinubu for the presidency of this country come 2023. We’re very convinced that he can take us to the promised land.