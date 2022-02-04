100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A group, Nationalists Movement, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the race for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said the former president is a national pacifier, whose pedigree and track record prove that he has the magic wand needed to sooth ethnic tensions in different parts of the country.

National coordinator of the movement, Abidde Robinson said this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Robison said Nigerians need a popular leader like President Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.

He said: “We the Nationalists Movement, a non-partisan, very patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians of like minds all over the world poised to promote, build and sustain national ideals have carefully identified former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier whose pedigree and track record proves he has the magic wand needed to sooth ethnic tensions in different parts of the country.

“We are therefore, passionately pleading with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to yield and not resist the wishes and calls of the majority of patriotic Nigerians from home and in the diaspora to come back to Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2023.

“Nigeria and Nigerians now need a popular leader like H. E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.

“It is in view of the above that majority of patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all works of life are pleading with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to accept this critical national service once again.”

From Fred Itua, Abuja