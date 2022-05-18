From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Governor of Rivers State and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotomi Amaechi, has said he would pay more attention to agriculture, industrialization, diversifying Nigeria economy towards creating job for the teeming youths and an enabling environment for business to thrived.

The presidential hopeful stated this during a meeting at the Tall Conference Hotel Lafia, with Nasarawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) statutory delegates.

Amaechi stressed that it is time to change the nation economy by diversifying to agriculture, building industries; manufacture and processing industries, and also increase fabrication and production.

“I will not only focusing on agriculture, I will also create industries, that’s manufacture and processing industries.

“If you have a poultry farm and turn it into a commercial farm that produces and processing your chickens, you will employ more hands, ” he said.

While extolling Nasarawa State noted that is blessed with arable lands suitable for agriculture production adding that it puts the state in vantage position to expand and change the economy of the state if given the necessary support and opportunity to lead.

The APC Presidential aspirant, further said Nigeria needed a president who have the capacity, tested and trusted to navigate the country into a prosperous nation.

“I served in several capacities; two governor of Rivers state, Minister of Transport and did excellently in the delivery of services to the Rivers and the country, I want to replicate same even more.” He added.

“As a minister of transport I have delivered, I delivered Abuja – Kaduna railway, Warri – Itakpe, Lagos – Ibadan, working is ongoing in Kano – Kaduna and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri railways.

“I have changed the face of Maritime Security and revived the seaports, so I’m tested and trusted, I count on you to vote for me so that together we can move Nigeria to greater height,” he said.

On his part, Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by his Deputy Dr Emmanuel Akabe, described Amaechi tested and trusted person judging by his records on performance in various offices he had occupied in the country.

He said if choosing by the party via the primaries, Nigerians and Nasarawa people will give him the maximum support needed to win the election come 2023.