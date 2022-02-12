Kate Omolola Banjoko, an aspirant to the House of Representatives in the coming 2023 elections under the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said Amuwo Odofin local government in Lagos State, deserves better representation at the National Assembly.

A former councillor in Ward A 1 between 2011 and 2014, Banjoko, while speaking at the opening of a health care centre by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu built by the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Hon. Valentine Buraimoh, said the constituency deserves to enjoy better representation at the national level.

“Amuwo Odofin deserves a better representative in the house. Many things are wrong, people don’t know what’s happening from the national level that affects them at the local government.

“A good representative is supposed to have regular town hall meetings with his people for feedback and to take the feedback to the House to let them know how people feel in his constituency. Right now we need to have better representation at the grassroots level,” she said.

Banjoko said she was confident of emerging as the winner at the end of the elections. “As a councillor, I delivered within the ambit of my authority. As a representative member, I will deliver. We are going there to bring back the glory of Amuwo Odofin and Oriade local governments,” she added.