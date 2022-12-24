From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Anambra Central District, Princess Helen Mbakwe has promised that under her stewardship as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if elected during the 2023 general election, people of Anambra Central Senatorial District shall experience all the benefits of representation as part of the new Nigeria project.

Mbakwe who spoke yesterday in Awka as Guest during the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council End of Year Party, Christmas Celebration and Installation of new Patrons ceremony , said she is driven by the passion to do things positively different so as to bring succour to the people of her senatorial district in Anambra.

She outlined empowerment, educational support, youth and women engagement as well as welfare schemes as part of her legislative agenda which she said would translate to employment opportunities, security, productivity at the grassroots level and excellence in education in the entire Anambra Central Senatorial zone when elected.

While urging all and sundry to utilise this window of opportunity to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), she said the task of creating a new Nigeria which her party represents is a collective struggle for all which should be supported by any rational Nigerian irrespective of party , ethnic or religious affiliation.

“You need to do new things to see new things happen. I’m just one person just like every other person but I want to go and see what I can do to see that Nigerian is made anew. It is a tall order I know but we shall succeed.

“I’m going there to bring lots of succour to my district in Anambra Central. There are the aged which we leave behind at home; they need to be included in the government. There is the youths, several cadres of them, the employable and the unemployable. The unemployable, we need to find something to channel them unto something that will make them employable.

“School system has changed now that it is no more what it used to be when we were schooling. We need to change a lot of things in our educational system and also beef up some of the structures we have in our educational system so that children will have the desire to go to school.

“It is education that will change a lot of things going forward. We also need to care for the physically challenged people because they need to be included in this country. There are the mothers also who fight lots of battles to have their head high. We need to give the mothers opportunities by empowering them and making them stay empowered.

“Under my stewardship, come 2023 and beyond, Anambra Central will look forward to households and individuals feeling the impact of a new Nigeria. They will have relief and welfare to make them relax a little from where we are coming from and from the dream we have going forward” she said.