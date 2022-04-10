From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Dunukofia/Njikoka/Aniocha Federal Constituency stakeholders at the weekend resolved to give their mandate to the former Chief Whip of Anambra State House of Assembly Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu to represent them at the Federal House of Representatives in 2023.

Ezeudu is currently representing Dunukofia constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s platform.

The constituents argued that for justice, fairness and equity to rein, it was Dunukofia’s turn to produce the next House of Reps member, having not been given the opportunity over the years .

“In accordance with unanimous agreement on equity, fairness and principle of rotation, it’s Dunukofia’s turn to produce the next House of Representatives member, ” they insisted.

According to them, having witnessed the practical representation of Ezeudu as a two-time member of Anambra State House of Assembly and having been consistent in providing the needs and yearnings of the people , they said they were begging him to come out and replicate his good deeds at the National Assembly.

“We are aware that the job requires commitment to lifting the people, experience, high moral character and maturity, which we found in you. And having assessed other aspirants and a thorough search in the whole constituency, we consider and insist on your representation because you have all it takes to bring fair, effective representation and sustainable development to DNA constituency, ” they said.

According to them, 2023 would be the turn of Dunukofia man to represent DNA at the Federal House and they promised to work for him to ensure his success .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The leader of the group, Comrade Cornel Ilokolobia, who spoke at the Dunukofia residence of Hon, Ezeudu, appealed to the lawmaker to contest the position to represent their interest at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He told the lawmaker that the future of the people of Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Constituency, would be brighter under his representation as an APC lawmaker.

” For 23 years, Dunukofia people have been in a supportive page for Njikoka and Anoacha Council Areas respectively; now is the turn of Dunukofia to test the seat as well, and also benefit from the Federal Government Constituency projects.

“So, on behalf of this group, I am using this opportunity to appeal to Njikoka and Anoacha constituents irrespective of their political and religious leaning, to support and allow Dunukofia to produce the next representative, for the sake of justice, fairness and equity, ” Ilokolobia said.

While appreciating the groups, for the peaceful solidarity, Hon. Ezeudu promised to make consultations and get back to them about his 2023 political position.

According to him, he needed to make consultations across stakeholders in the Constituency to find out the larger people’s opinion.

” I have heard you and I believe in what you said, but give me time to think about it and make consultations. In the spirit of equity ,justice and fairness , it is proper that Dunukofia represents DNA.

“I’m not the only qualified person , there are many others. Allow me to think over it and engage other stakeholders and if it is something that will be possible , I will get back to you, ” he said.

Some of the APC chieftains present during the solidarity match are Chief Sam Onyegbunam and Hon. Iyke Oliobi (Ikemba)