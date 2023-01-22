From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Anambra North senatorial district of Anambra State have trooped in mass to walk in solidarity of Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah to return to the senate for another tenure.

The group comprising the youths, women, men, old and young from the seven local government areas of the zone stormed the streets and roads to march for support of Oduah in February 25 senatorial election.

The organizer of the walk otherwise known as “Oluchukwu Umbrella Movement 2023 and Solidarity Walk” Dr. Noel Udeoji described the walk as one of the mother of all walks in the state, supporters and people affected by the senator in one way or the other came out to show their support and endorsement her for another tenure.

Udeoji who is the Director Sales and Marketing of Senator Oduah’s campaign Organisation said that the walk started from different parts of the seven Council areas of the zone which include Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Ogbaru, Oyi, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum who voluntarily and willingly joined the show of support and endorsement.

“Solidarity Walk has been rated so high even by independent political pundits. A day supporters and followers of the distinguished Senator Oduah genuinely showed their strength and capacity, seen across the length and breath of Anambra North flying high the PDP flag, and warning up for the D-day.

“While the people of Ogbaru main traversed through New Road Junction along Atani road to Ideke Field Okoti with a deafening raazmataz and fanfare, People form Ayamelum took off from Omor Junction and successfully ended it at Central Primary School Field Omor, with women and youth choose to sacrifice the day for the love they have for Senator Oduah.

“It was same PDP language at Okpoko, as team Okpoko lifted their veil at Otomoye Primary School East Niger Nkutaku Nkpikpa/Show light and completed the cycle at St Lwanga Catholic church Field, it was a case of Ekwusigo.

“Onitsha North was not left out as both Ogbommanu area, Upper New Market Road Junction Onitsha and Seaman Fuel Station resonated early morning with colourful assembly of Omueze ambassadors who retired at Justice Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Awka Road while enjoying the tracks from the DJ hoisted on a moving caravan.

“At 3-3 (Fed/Housing, Akpaka, Trans-nkisi etc) the NTA Trans Nkisi Gate wore unusual look of beautiful and handsome dudes with flags and placards chanting Solidarity song, and drew their curtain at St Stephens Catholic Church Federal Housing Estate.

“At Oyi the Civic Centre Awkuzu was quite unusually busy, the trumpeters and road show was amazing, with gyrational sensation as they hoist their termination flag at Eke Market, Umunya

“Onitsha South, the streets were ransacked and hit by an inspiring crowd like a tornado both from Godwin Achebe Stadium Fegge and Patrick Okolo Primary School Odoakpu, through Ochanja Round About, and got a nod of passmark at Ugborimili Primary School Housing Fegge

“Thank you Anambra East, we heard you guys loud and clear, the message was clear. From Premier primary School field Otuocha up to Enuobodo Central School field Umueri, Oluchukwu 2023 was the slogan.

“Finally, Anambra West insisted on staggered road show, and the resultant effect afterall wasn’t staggered, but highly strategic and coordinated. From Community Primary School Umueze to Central School Umueze Anam. From Oraka Primary School Umuikwu Anam to Afor Oroma Etiti Market, Ezi Anam, it was same Clear message. From Udama Community Secondary school to Orike Primary School Ukwala, Olumbanassa 1.

“From the LG Secretariat Nzam to Community Secondary school Nzam. From Community Secondary school Mmiata to Community primary School Aboegbu, Ifite Anam/aboegbu Iyiora Wards. From Igbedo Secondary school to Igbokenyi Primary School Olumbanassa 2, it was Oduah -PDP- all the way” Udeoji stated.