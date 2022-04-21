Prominent stakeholders in Anambra, yesterday, endorsed the former governor of the state, Peter Obi, for president.

They said their support for his presidential aspiration was based on his impressive performance in the state while in office as governor.

Obi’s endorsement took place in Awka, the state capital during the Anambra Central senatorial district stakeholders’ briefing/town hall meeting organised by Uche Ekwunife, to render her stewardship to the people.

At the meeting were lawmakers at the state and federal levels, traditional rulers, presidents general of communities, religious and market leaders, leaderships of organisations, youth leaders and other stakeholders across party lines.

Chairman on the occasion, Ben Obi, said he was pleased with the leadership qualities of Obi and Ekwunife. He said the two have made positive impacts in the lives of the people.

The former special adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs said Ekwunife has been impressive with her performance in the Senate; saying he had no doubt she would do better if given another opportunity to serve.

The former lawmaker, who represented Anambra Central in the National Assembly, equally spoke highly about former governor Obi, saying he was very confident that Obi could fix Nigeria’s problems if given the opportunity to do so.

The representative of Awka North and South Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Chinedu Onwuaso, moved a motion for the endorsement of Obi for president and it was overwhelmingly supported by the crowd in the hall.

In his remarks, Obi said he needed only four years to reposition the country. He said the country, at the moment, is unproductive and needs to move from consumption to production.

“Nigeria must create jobs; it must give people the opportunity to earn their livelihood; and it is not a rocket science. I have travelled to over 30 countries and I still say it that all I need is four years to position Nigeria to the path of progress,” Obi said.

The former governor said he would fix insecurity, bad economy, poor electric power supply and ensure food security in the country among others within the shortest possible time as president.

“Who says we can’t enjoy steady power supply in this country? Egypt, between 2016 and today, has doubled its power generation and distribution from 28,000 megawatts to 58,000 megawatts. Vietnam has doubled its own from 38 to 76.

“What is happening here? Why are they wasting people’s time here? Let us give people conditions. If I am Mr President, if we do not have 20,000 megawatts in three years, I’ll go home,” Obi said.

Ekwunife, in her speech, thanked the people of Anambra Central for the opportunity given to her to represent them in the Senate, saying she would do more if given another chance.

“Beyond the discharge of my official duties as your senator, I have continued to intervene in the welfare of constituents through the Senator Uche Ekwunife Foundation. I recognise the fact that while we move motions, sponsor bills and attract projects; a lot of our constituents are passing through difficult times. Many are unable to fund their medical treatment, pay their children’s school fees and so on.

“We are grateful that through our little effort, hundreds of constituents have received assistance. We have, through the foundation, paid medical bills and performed other charitable services – we do this in our bid to provide succour to the less privileged ones among us.

“What we have achieved in the last two and half years is a litmus test of what we can achieve if you once again grant me your mandate. I urge you to join me in this journey of building the senatorial district of our dream. With your support, I will continue to raise the bar and offer a representation that is vocal, effective, unmatched and people-oriented,” Ekwunife said.