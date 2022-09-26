From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Anambra Youth Development Association, Abuja Chapter has formally endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the forth coming general elections, adding that he is the only candidate that can deliver Nigeria from the present socio-economic challenges ravaging the country.

The Acting President of the group,Peter Chukwu Ibeneme stated this at a press conference,held in Abuja, yesterday.

Ibeneme stressed that it is time for Nigerians to look beyond party, religion, tribal sentiments and join forces to vote for the only candidate that can rescue the nation, which is Peter Obi.

He said “Our decision is devoid of party, religious or affliction,as we completely believe in his capacity, integrity, track record of administration of both public and private trusts and his projections for the future.

We believe he has what it takes to lead the rescue process that will retrieve Nigeria from the current abyss of dysfunction, corruption and decay in multi sectorial endeavors.

While not so youthful in age,we admire and identify with his positive projections for the future of rhe Nigerian Youth and believe in his ability to identify and harness the abundant youthful energies and talents in his quest for moving Nigeria from a consumptive to a productive economy,post 2023 general elections.

” We encourage the candidates and their supporters to remember the letters of the peace accord which they signed and ensure that their actions ànd words do not lead to rancor and deliberate derailment of the electoral systems.”

He, therefore called on Nigeria Youth,to reposition themselves and prove to the world that they have evolved and grown since the last dispensation and are ready to take their place as active participants in the electoral processes of the country.

Speaking on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and its apparatus, he declared his confidence but urged them to remain independent just like their name implied.