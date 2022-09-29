From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nixon Odimbu is a Youth Development Advocate, Public Interest Journalist, Human Right Activist, Niger Delta Freedom Fighter, Radical President, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council NYAC, to mention but few, he’s the Candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, for House of Representatives, Aniocha/Oshimili, Delta State, Nigeria.

Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu is currently the African Youth Ambassadors to the Embassy of Canada, he was appointed in June 2022.

That Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu is a man of class both in and out of the nation’s media is a fact that needs no debate. Tall, young, dynamic, debonair and always with a smile, his calm but unassuming demeanor conceals the steely determination and burning passion with which he pursues his goals.

He attributes his focus and other positive character traits to a strict Christian upbringing and the orientation and tutelage received during his time as a student at Government Science Secondary School Tunga Maje, Abuja, and University of Abuja.

“I passed through great institutions and I am privileged to passed through some grand master in journalistic practice. “I never drilled, they taught me three indelible lessons and my mind is constantly impregnated with three things: never to consider anything impossible, and to be daring in our imaginations, and to strive for integrity, compassion and excellence in our exploits.

The trajectory of his life thus far has embodied these three qualities. Always politically inclined, he had served in several leadership capacity dating back to when he was nineteen years old as an executive of union body. He also published his first book, Ultimate Keys to Succes, 2012, whilst other several in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Nixon Odimbu himself was once a candidate of the National Rescue Movement for the exalted seat, House Of Representatives , Amac/Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory in 2019.

Today, as the former FCT Chairman of the National Rescue Movement and FCT Secretary of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Odimbu is probably the youngest Nigerian to ever held such a position of leadership in a leading political party in modern Nigerian political history.

His journalistic practice parades an array of “heavyweight” clients which include several Federal and State government agencies in Nigeria and international organizations; his acquaintanceship with the high and mighty in the land is a testimony to his savvy in the media world and professional conduct and courtesies which has endeared him to many who are generations ahead of him age-wise. He’s the Chairman and CEO of Prime Communications and Media Consultancy a subsidiary of PrimeReporters.

When asked about this, he replies with a smile and ascribes it to that popular Igbo saying about how well scrubbed hands would facilitate a young man’s dining with the elderly. He has close relationships with the top echelon of the African firmament and has functioned in advisory capacity to past Africa Presidents and several African Activists.

As an advocate for social justice, good governance and social opportunities, his activism practice spread beyond the nation’s shores to countries such as the Uganda, Ghana, Guinea, South Africa providing consulting and partnership services for the Freedom Fighting organisation in the countries.

He is holds membership of several organizations, including Africa Liberation Movement, Tanzania, International Association of Human rights Defenders, Uganda, Economic Freedom Fighters, South Africa, Council of Africa Comrades, Liberia, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council NYAC, Nigeria.

A deeply sensitive and upright individual, Odimbu ascribes his famed spirit of “Aluta” advocacy, burning compassion and renowned philanthropy to growing up under the tutelage of two parents, a journalist father and entrepreneur mother who taught him to bear the burden of his neighbor while also stressing that the term “neighbor” encompasses everyone who he encountered in need of help.

“My mum was the human embodiment of mercy and kindliness. She never discountenanced the needy around us all through my years growing up. She always had a plate of hot steaming food available for the hungry. My dad, on the other hand, never could stand injustice. He taught me to always stand up for my own rights, and to be a defender of the helpless and oppressed. These were the Christian traits they passed on to me, so for those who know my family, it would be no surprise to them that I turned out like this. I was raised to be a conscious and compassionate human, not just to seek my own interests,” he said still wearing his trademark smile.

His compassion and philanthropy finally found full expression when he established the Nixon Global Foundation, a non-profit organization established for the promotion of rule of law, social and economic equality in Africa. A voice in the local and International media, his non-profit has been in active advocacy campaign for global good governance and democracy as well being one of the leading voices against corruption, nepotism and injustice across Africa. As Founder/Chairman, his activities have straddled the global landscape as he continues to champion the rights of the oppressed while cross-fertilizing ideas with governments and personalities. Today the NGO act in advisory capacity to many States in Nigeria and Three (3) African countries at no cost.

For Nixon Odimbu, the next best influence after parental guidance has been the educational environment in which he was raised. First a student of Prince International School, Jiwa, Abuja, he proceeded to study Mass Communications (Diploma) at the prestigious University of Abuja, from where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts (Bs.c Hons) in 2016. He obtained his Masters degree, from the School of Performing Arts, London and Got other professional certificates courses within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

In 2020, he became the President of the Number one (1) beret organisation in Nigeria and Number three (3) in Africa, the Nigeria Youth Alternative Council NYAC.

How does he combine all, and find time for family and friends? A smile flashes again, and he says “It is all about the orientation; it is about pushing oneself beyond all imagined limits”. He unwinds by spending time with family, going to the cinema or holidaying in and outside Nigeria.

“I also used to love Drift Driving very much; I would get on my car and just take a cross-country drive to relax. But with the growth of my family, I had to exercise caution being responsible for the welfare of loved ones,” he says.

A glance round his office shows the urbane personality for which Nixon Odimbu is famed for building. Framed paintings of Mohandas Ghandi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Bobi Wine of Ugnada, Julius Malema of South Africa, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, General Benjamin Adekunle (Black Scorpion), Justice K Up and above them all, sits an artist’s impression of Jesus Christ. His moral and political influences, he calls them.

“I like to judge my moral conducts and professional choices by asking what would these persons do in any scenario where I find myself. The answers I have gotten have never failed me till date,” he says.

He also maintain that he’s not a professional politician but a professional in Revolutionary politics, which necessitated his proposed conference of the ODIMBU REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT – ORM serving as the Commander in Chief of the Revolutionary conference to be held in December this year in Delta.

Nixon odimbu remains a shining light amongst His people and prides himself as locally bred and he gushes with honest appreciation of his time amongst intellectuals in the world.

“I travel a lot around the world and each time after presenting my papers during seminars, workshops and conferences, I always tell them that I am very proud to be a product of Nigeria system”..