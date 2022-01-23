From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A socio-political group in Anioma nation (Delta north senatorial district), Odinma Anioma, has predicted victory for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

This prediction is coming just as the APC lost some of it’s key leaders to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend.

But the group insisted that the main opposition party in the state was better positioned now than ever to take over Delta State Government in 2023.

Addressing a strategic meeting of local government coordinators and selected representatives, convener of Odinma Anioma, Isioma Theodora Ndah, said the internal issues within the state APC were normal, and would be resolved as the party move towards its national convention.

Ndah charged coordinators to continue to mobilise support for the party from the unit level.

“Grassroots support remains the foundation for any political party. We as a group recognize that and will continue to build solidly on that support.

“Odinma Anioma is here to stay. Let all members continue to mobilise support for the APC. APC in Delta north is very ready for the 2023 election. I can assure you that we have the necessary machinery to torpedo any boat of opposition,” Ndah boasted.

Meanwhile, another APC support group, Progressive Ambassador, has accused the PDP-led state government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of encouraging insecurity and poor development.

Coordinator of the group, Samuel Assor who faulted the leadership style of the state government during a chat with newsmen noted that the failure of PDP since the inception of democracy in 1999, has led to decay in societal values in the state.

He alleged that the PDP government doesn’t provide citizens the enabling environment to excel, pursue their dreams in life.

The coordinator of the group further called on Deltans to vote out PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in 2023.