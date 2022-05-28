From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
There is uncertainty in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on whether or not the party’s convention slated for today, in Abuja, would still hold.
Daily Sun gathered that PDP leaders are currently in a closed door, in Abuja, apparently to decide on whether or not to proceed with the convention.
In the aftermath of the extension of the deadline for the conduct of party primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), PDP leaders are pushing for the rescheduling of the convention.
Details later….
Leave a Reply