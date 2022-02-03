The immediate past minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said anybody who is 65 years should forget about the presidency, saying all executive positions should be reserved for the youths.

He stated this during a media interaction in Abuja where the founder of King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network Television (KAFTAN TV), Adewole Adebayo, declared his intention to vie for the 2023 presidency.

Dalung also said anybody who is 65 years should redirect his energy and face the Senate rather than executive position.

“I believe anybody who is 65 years should redirect his energy at going to the Senate and vacate every executive position in this country for young people.

“We have squandered their future since 1999 till date and we have not succeeded in building a future for them. So, we should withdraw and allow them to take over their future. When they make it, they celebrate; when they mar it, they also have themselves to blame.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I don’t want to continue this ball game of planning an endless future for the young ones and then, when I die, my grandchildren will organize orchestra and dance on my grave as a stupid man who squandered his future, squandered their own, and squandered all of my grandchildren.

“The fact is that we don’t need anybody who is 65 years to aspire into the Office of the President in Nigeria. The office is too demanding. You must be energetic. It is not for you to go there and then, be so compassionate and delegate your function to people whom you will not be able to supervise because of your age.”

Dalung said personally, he was not that impressed about what the Buhari administration has been able to achieve as a government since 2015.

He disclosed that when he was campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, what he had in mind was that by now, Nigeria should have been looking like Dubai.