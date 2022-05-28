From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday, alleged that the list of Ebonyi State delegates to the national convention has been altered.

Anyim, who is one of the 14 presidential aspirants participating in the PDP national convention, scheduled for today, stated that there is allegedly a ploy to disenfranchise duly elected delegates from Ebonyi State.

The former SGF, in a letter addressed to the PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, David Mark, yesterday night, said anyone not on the original list released by the party is not a delegate from Ebonyi.

Anyim had earlier in the day alleged that the names of Ebonyi delegates were missing from the delegates list released by the opposition party.

The letter reads in part: “the Chairman may refer to my earlier letter of today the 27th day of May 2022 and captioned as above.

“I am to observe that shortly after my letter, I noticed in an official publication by the party, list of Ebonyi State Delegates alongside other states. It is disheartening that by 6pm today, the Ebonyi State Delegates List has changed from what was officially published.

“There is no doubt that the aim of this gamble with Ebonyi State Delegates List is to disenfranchise duly eIected delegates from Ebonyi State from participating in the presidential primary election.

“Let it be on record that anybody not on the list originally published by the party, is certainly not a delegate from Ebonyi State. “

Meanwhile, a meeting between the PDP leadership and all the presidential aspirants, which was scheduled for yesterday night, was yet to kick be off as at press time.

Also, it was not clear as at press time, if the PDP would be continuing with the National convention as scheduled, following the extension of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable for conduct of party primaries by one week.

Efforts to reach the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was not successful, as he did respond to repeated calls to his mobile line.

