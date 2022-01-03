From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described a former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu stated this at his country home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa LGA when he received Senator Anyim who paid him a visit.

The governor said he was fully in support of the Nigerian President of South East extraction, stressing that it would be nice for the Igbo to be given a chance to produce the next Nigerian president.

He said no other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the country better than the Igbo.

Ikpeazu advised Anyim to take his message across the country and assured him of the prayers and support of the people of Abia State in his quest to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

Earlier, Anyim told the Governor that he came to formally inform him and the party leadership in the State of his plans to contest for the Presidency of the country in the 2023 elections.

He said the South East was the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next president on the basis of equity and justice.

He said after a careful analysis of his antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country, he decided to make himself available for the contest.

He asked for the support of the Governor and the party in the State, assuring that he will be a candidate and a president that our people will be proud of.