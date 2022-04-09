From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation(SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; former Anambra governor, Peter Obi; former president Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa and American based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, on Saturday, resolved to work together to ensure that the South East produces the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)2023 presidential ticket.

Anyim, who spoke on behalf of the other aspirants, after a meeting, in Abuja said their resolve to have a South Easterner as the PDP 2023 presidential candidate is based on equity, fair play and national unity.

According to him, “four of us are presidential aspirants on the platform of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party. We met this morning and resolved as follows: we have agreed to work together as a team. We will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerge us as PDP flag bearer for 2023 presidential election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity. In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones, and we now expect them to reciprocate.”

On whether the four aspirants, will come up with a consensus candidate from the South East, Anyim said “when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it. But we will work together in the interest of the party, in the interest of the nation, and in the interest of South east.”