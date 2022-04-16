From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has promised to continue with the policies of the last Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) administration led by President Goodluck Jonathan if elected president in 2023. Anyim, who stated this, at a meeting with PDP zonal leaders from across the country, in Abuja, was the SGF in the President Jonathan administration.

He explained that the last administration had hoped to consolidate on its programmes during its second term before it was truncated in 2025.

Anyim, while urging PDP leaders to avoid the mistakes of 2015, where some leaders dumped the party and joined hands with the opposition to oust the Jonathan administration, said Nigeria must return to the path of peace and progress. The former SGF, who noted that Nigerians were clamouring for a return of the country pre-2015 era, appealed to the zonal leaders to support him to emerge as the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

According to him, “if you stand by me, if you partner with me, we will return this country again to the path of peace; on the path of growth and again on the path of prosperity.

“The mistake we must not make is the mistake that we made in 2015. In 2015 some of us in PDP simply decided to pull out of PDP and bring that government down and we were plunged into darkness. That is why we are here.”