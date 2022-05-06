From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation ( SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has promised to rebuild the country’s economy, if he is voted as president in the 2023 polls.

Anyim, who is a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential aspirant, made the promise at a meeting with Kogi State statutory delegates to the party’s national convention. He stated that as president, he would reunite and build consensus across.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The former SGF, while decrying the economic and social challenges confronting the country, said he understands the challenges and how to fix them.

Anyim assured the Kogi delegates that if elected president, he would pay attention to their state, noting that his experience give him an edge in the presidential contest.

According to him, “I understand Nigeria, I understand the problems and I know the solutions. The experiences I have has prepared me for the job.

“I am happy today that People are talking about bringing back Jonathan and which the other way round is bring back PDP. The values of PDP are actually in my blood and that is what I stand for. Whatever improvement and advancement PDP has made I was a part of it. I was the engine room of the Jonathan administration.We have a duty to being back PDP to governance in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, Anyim, while addressing Zamfara delegates, also in Abuja, said good governance is the panacea to poverty and insecurity in the country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said: “All I am asking for is that 2023 is not going to be like other elections, we are trying to recruit a leader that will rescue Nigeria. It is not just an ordinary election.

“If we don’t recruit the right leader, life will continue to be meaningless. We will continue to be poor in the midst of plenty. I ask you for one thing: let us partner to rescue Nigeria.

“If you ask me, in this partnership, what is the need for Zamafara? I will tell you that one, I will make sure that security and respect for human lives return to Zamfara.

“I will make sure that natural resources in Zamfara are managed for the benefits of Zamfara people and Nigeria. I will make sure that Zamfara becomes the richest state in Nigeria.”