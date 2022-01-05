From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former President of Senate and presidential aspirant for 2023, Sen. Pius Anyim would tomorrow (Thursday), in Enugu host South East leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meant to formerly brief the party leaders of the reason he resolved to contest for the presidency, the gathering was also part of his ongoing efforts to secure PDP’s nod so as to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.

Already, Anyim had sent out letters of invitation to South East PDP leaders and stakeholders in which he gave the venue of the meeting to be Best Western Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Anyim, it could be recalled had declared his intention to vie for the party’s presidential ticket during the October 30, 2021 PDP National Convention in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In the invitation titled, “Invitation to a zonal briefing session on recent political developments,” Anyim stated that the goal was to keep them abreast of his efforts so far and to exchange ideas on strategies.

He said, “The Igbo nation has for a long time now sought full re-integration in Nigeria. By the grace of God, through our collective and individual hard work; and the goodwill of other Nigerians, we have largely established ourselves in every part of the country.

“We also participate significantly in the development of virtually every other community in Nigeria. Nevertheless, it is commonly agreed that our reintegration and sense of belonging in Nigeria will remain incomplete until we, like other Nigerians, are entrusted with the responsibility and challenges of the executive leadership of the country.

“In October this year (2021), I declared my interest to contest for the Presidency in 2023 under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party. I have since started consulting with various leaders and interests within the party and across the country.

“I now deem it appropriate to apprise you of my efforts so far, and for us to exchange ideas on the strategies that we should deploy as we continue to persuade the rest of the country to agree with us.”