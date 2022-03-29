From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senate president and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged the PDP to respect the zoning arrangement to enable the party win the 2023 general election.

He stated this, yesterday, in Jos during an interaction with Plateau delegates ahead of the party primary. He said power must shift to the South to accommodate the views of all Nigerians.

Anyim explained that those who are clamouring for power to remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong and that their position will not foster peace and unity.

He said no part of the country would produce president without the support and contribution of other regions.

He said it was for such reason the PDP included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa.

“If we don’t zone or rotate, we will not win the election because the winning formula is fairness, justice and equity.

“2023 is a defining moment for the nation because every nation is organic, it needs to grow. We have had a checkered history of going forward and backward. Nobody is happy with where we are today as a nation and I have put my credentials on the table as someone who would help the nation to grow.”

