From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has met the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly to solicit their support for his bid to contest the 2023 presidential poll on the platform of the opposition party.

Anyim, who met with the caucus, in Abuja, on Tuesday night, said the meeting was to inform the lawmakers of his aspiration to be the PDP candidate in next year’s presidential election.

The former SGF noted that he recognised that he needed to seek the support of the National Assembly members, his primary constituency, as he couldn’t embark on the journey without their support

“I cannot do it on my own. If you look back and forth and say, ‘Don’t go’, I will stop. But if tonight you ask me go ahead, be strong and courageous, that you are with me; be sure that I will lead the fight. Whatever is the obstacle on the way, when I remember that you are with me, I will be bold enough to confront it.

“There is not much to talk about tonight, except to present myself to you; to seek your advice, seek your support, seek your prayer, seek your partnership,” Anyim, who is also a former Senate President stated.

Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, while speaking at the meeting, said it would be difficult for the lawmakers to tell Anyim not to proceed with his presidential bid, especially as he was one of them.

Abaribe said, “Being one of our own, how can we tell you not to continue? It is going to be very difficult for us. On behalf of the joint caucus of the National assembly, we are saying to you, ‘Do not relent. Go ahead and continue the charge as you move forward to become the president.”

On his part, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said the PDP had shown that it was ready to take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. Elumelu said the country was praying not to see the APC in power again after 2023. Elumelu, however, stressed the need for the PDP to remain united and to open its doors to those, who might be joining the opposition party from the APC.

According to him, “APC as a party is disjointed, and PDP has successfully shown that they can lead the way. Today, we have completed our convention, and all the congresses were done without acrimony. Of course, you know, APC set out to elect 36 state chairmen, plus FCT and they succeeded in electing 92.