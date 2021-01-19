A chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ambassador Ojong Ogbor, has said that the next President of Nigeriashould not be more than 65 year-old and must be someone who is in tune with the new realities of governance.

Agbor, who also declared that 2023 should be a clear departure from the past, said that Nigeria must have someone who has not been involved in governance at the presidency level to govern the country from 2023.

The PDP chieftain, who is popularly called the Cabal Chairman, said even though he won’t be able to point at the direction of anyone as possible presidential candidate of the PDP, he was sure that anyone who is above 65 years will not be fielded by the party.

Agbor said that with what the country is going through, a fresh air must blow into the country in 2023 so as to ensure a better future for the youths.

He disclosed that he will work with like minds across the country to ensure that a fresh blood is produced as candidate of the PDP presidential candidate.

We don’t make noise, we would work and achieve results. Those who know people like us can attest to our network politically and this time around, we will use our network to ensure a new lease of life for Nigeria and its people.

In the PDP, those sitting somewhere, with the assumption that the party’s ticket is on the shelf for them to pick when it is time will be shocked this time around.

We will no longer sit back and allow our party to hand over its ticket to anyone who is above 65 years as a form of compensation.