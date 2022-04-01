From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The leading contender of the All Progress Congress (APC) in Adamawa, Umar Mustapha (Otumba) says the APC in Adamawa is poised to take over the reins of power from the PDP in 2023.

Mustapha said the large crowd that greeted his visit to the party is a sign that he has the clear support of the party structure and support of the party delegates in the state and that the party has resolved all the internal wrangling that PDP capitalised on to defeat APC in the 2019 polls.

Umar Mustapha made this known while addressing party faithfuls at the APC secretariate over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

Mustapha, who pulled mammoth crowd at the event said the party hierarchy has reconciled its difference and all aspirants within the party are ready to forge a united front to reclaim its rightful place at the Dougirei government house.

Umar Mustapha said, “You can see the large crowd gathered here, these are just the delegates. “It shows that the odds are in my favour. It also shows that we have gone round and have met with the delegates and we have engaged them in a heart-to-heart discussions and we feel strongly we can clinch the party’s ticket. “No one can run for governorship of a state without the full backing of the party structure that is why we are here to consult and solicit with the party structure to give us the flag as its surest way to kick PDP out of office. “It is already clear that I and my team are in control of the political affairs of Adamawa state right now and we will not stop until we get to the Dougirei, government house.

Umar speaking on the possibility for a consensus in the state said, “I don’t see any reason to oppose consensus candidate that might be reached by our party structure because of several reasons.

“First, I have the crowd and the party faithful are obviously on my side as it is evident here with these teaming supporters.

“Secondly, I believe the party executives and the delegates are solidly behind me. Thirdly, I don’t have any problem with any of the aspirants. Fourthly, our party has realised its mistakes in the 2019 elections and we have decided to work together for the good of our party and state.

“So, the coast is clear for our party and my candidacy. The advantage that PDP had in the last elections was the obvious crack within us then but now that is in the past.

“We are all ready to work hard to redeem the state from the obvious incompetence of PDP in the state and move our state forward towards achieving it true potential.”

Mustapha said the record breaking crowd that thronged his visit to the party secretariate is a sign that he has the overwhelming support of party structure and that he also represents the voices and aspirations of the people of Adamawa leading into 2023 elections.