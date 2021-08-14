From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State and State Coordinator, Coalition of Buhari-Osinbajo Movement (COBOM), Tochukwu Eze, has said with unity of purpose, the party could emerge as best option for Enugu people ahead the 2023 elections.

Speaking on the forthcoming congresses of the party at local government and state levels, Eze who is aspiring to the chairmanship position of the party in Nkanu East LGA, said he did not belong to any of the factions of the party in the state.

He noted that the APC in Enugu State could not do well in the 2019 general elections because of unnecessary bickering; noting that it was high time people sheath their swords in the best interest of the party.

Eze stated that if elected as local government chairman of the party; he would bring his wealth of experience to bear by working closely with the emergent state working committee to ensure that the party took over Enugu state.

“I am not running this election under any faction; so, I am aspiring as a bonafide and founding member of the party. Truth is that the term ‘faction’ has done more harm than good to the APC in Enugu State.

“So, if I emerge successful, I will help to ensure that the party is united; if we are united, we will be able to win elections in the state. I am envisaging the enthronement of a new vibrant exco that will win elections in 2023 in Enugu State. APC should be a vibrant alternative in the state,” he stated.