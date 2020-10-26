Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State,

Chief Kalu Onuma has said Igbo man deserve to be the president of the

country in 2023.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Umuahia, Abia State, Onuma said at this time in the nation’s history, Nigeria needs such a political governance arrangement that ensures the participation and involvement in the Nigerian project by all segments of the federation.

“I still maintain that we, as Nigerians, have searched for too long for good leaders to fall from heaven. For a change, let us try a leader form the South Eastern part of the Country. This, in my opinion, would definitely unleash the creative, competitive goal-getting acumen of our people from the South East.

“An Igbo President that has all the trappings of forward looking,

goal-getting business acumen will surely fit this billing. And in my own opinion and in the likely event the APC zones it’s Presidential slot to the South in 2023, the challenge before Ndigbo would be how to

get Igbo elites to drop their own Presidential ambition and support

someone who is more acceptable to the North and the Southern parts of the federation”.

To achieve this, Onuma suggested that Igbo leadership raise a team of

eminent Igbo men and women who would dialogue with the other sections

of the country on the Igbo presidency project.

The consultations and dialogues he said should centre on what other

parts of the country stand to gain should an Igbo man becomes

president of Nigeria in 2023.

“This is certainly not the time for distractions or criticisms but the

time for Ndigbo to come together as one people and wholeheartedly

throw our weight behind anyone they feel can deliver on the mandate.

“This without doubt will result in the actualization of our collective

desire to restore the dignity of Ndigbo by producing the president of

Nigeria come 2023. On this vision must we all stand as Ndigbo”, Onuma

said.