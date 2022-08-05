From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Princewill Ukaegbu has dumped the party for the Action People’s Party (APP).

His defection came few days after the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told the party leaders in Abia State to put their house in order ahead of 2023 elections.

A statement from the APP governorship candidate in the State indicated that Ukaegbu is expected to officially make the announcement public in few days to come.

The statement noted that Ukaegbu, a former Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area is a grassroot politician and mobilizer, and his defection is a big boost to the governoship candidate of the party, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu.

“Mascot is becoming very popular in the governoship race. It is a straight forward race between him and others. Abia only witnessed good governance during Orji Uzor Kalu’s era. What we are having today is a big joke. It is time to return the state to its lost glory,” the statement added.

Recall that APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, met with APC leaders in Abia state on Wednesday, and charged to go and their house in other.

He, therefore, inaugurated an eight-man Abia Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije, and charged all the leaders in the South East geo-political zone to rise above differences and work for the victory of the party in the region in 2023.