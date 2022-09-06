From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Delta south senatorial district, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has constituted his campaign council for the election.

In a statement, the candidate announced Prince Evans Omatsoguwa as chairman of the Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (JOT) Campaign Organization.

Onowakpo, a former chairman of the state board of internal revenue, listed other members to include Saturday Timinimi, co-chairman; Michael Seikegba, director general; and Benjamin Okiemute Essien, deputy director general.

Others are Chris Ekiyor, assistant director general (Izon); Peter Akarogbe, assistant director general (Isoko); Charles Omadeli, assistant director general (Itsekiri); and Mr. Okoloko Dafe, assistant director general (Urhobo).

Dr. Adagbabiri is to head the media and publicity unit of the campaign council, and he would be assisted by Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo while Barr. Wilson Alatsha heads the legal services department.

In the statement, Onowakpo stated that the nominees were the outcome of series of meetings, wide consultations and painstaking selection process with fellow APC stakeholders in the district.

“Let me once again thank all the leaders, the APC local government party chairmen and all members of the enlarged campaign committee, for their invaluable services support and encouragement thus far,” he stated.

The former coordinator of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for Edo, Rivers, and Delta and APC 2019 House of Representatives candidate for Isoko constituency, urged all APC members and all his supporters to rally round the campaign team to enable them deliver 5/5 for all their candidates.

“Having agreed to devolve the campaign organization to the various local government areas, I implore you to play active roles at whatever position you will find yourselves,” he added.