From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Rattled by the growing influence of Nigerian youths declaring support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a special national taskforce to mobilise youths and ensure party’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal, who inaugurated the committee at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday, dismissed Obi’s influence posing any threat to the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He announced former Kwara State Commissioner for Information and former President of the Pan African Youth Council, Ben Duntoye, and the APC Deputy National Youth Leader as the Taskforce chairman and deputy respectively.

He declared that a lion like Asiwaju Tinubu has no reason to feel “threatened by the noise of rats at his backyard coming from the LP presidential candidate, Obi.

Israel also noted that it is purely a “national taskforce for registration and revalidation of youth-led and youth/student focused support group for 2023 presidential election.

Asked if he is threatened by the large numbers of youths mobilizing to vote Peter Obi, he replied: “First is a Lion is not threatened at the noise of rats in his backyard. So, you must understand that we have continued as a party to play our part and the youth wing of the party as continue to rise to the occasion to mobilise the young people of our generation.