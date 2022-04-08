From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

In a bid to boost the participation of women in politics, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would be giving out its nomination forms free for women contesting any elective position in the 2023 general elections.

APC Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, who stated this at a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, also promised to mobilise Nigerian women for the ruling party so it retains power beyond 2023.

“Today I have the permission of the great, very experienced, gender sensitive chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to announce to the Nigerian women that APC as a party has provided a platform for them to run…To further buttress that point that we belong to the ruling party, the largest party in Africa and we want to make strong statement that we stand by inclusion, mainstreaming, for women.

The party has gone ahead to approve that women will be running on a free nomination form in our party. Before we jump, they have thrown the ball to our court…The ball is now in our court, women must rise up. We are going into series of processes that will lead up to the 2023 elections. We must come out, we must be actively involved. Go from door to door and sensitise women on INEC voters registration that is going on.

We must go from door to door at the grassroots level, at every level to remind every single woman that they should register.

“If a woman comes out to contest, give them the support that they need, don’t pull them down. I believe that together APC women, Nigerian women will deliver the 2023 elections across board.”