Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has claimed that the failure of the All Progressives Congress ( APC )-led Federal Government is enough to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in 2023.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East senatorial alleged that the APC-led administration has nothing to show for its seven-year reign.

He said the greatest legacy of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since 2015 are insecurity, rising unemployment, inflation, endless loans, high foreign exchange rates, labour unrest, lack of infrastructure, amongst others.

“If we were under a parliamentary system of government, the APC would have received a vote of no confidence and be sacked for non-performance while the PDP should take a bow and be elected to govern Nigeria.”

The former governor expressed dismay that successive administrations in the country have abandoned the power equation, which recognises the South East as one of the tripods in the politics of the country. He said the continued neglect of the zone in the power equation was sending wrong signals to the people that they were not wanted in the Nigerian union.

“Since Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd) was eased out of the number two position under military president, Ibrahim Babangida, no South Easterner has been considered for either the president or vice president. This is the dilemma of the Igbo man. We have been shortchanged in the leadership of Nigeria. This is not the nation our progenitors negotiated for. It is against the spirit of a Nigerian union where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood we stand. How can we (Igbo) be proud to belong to a union where we cannot aspire or be considered for top positions. If 2023 passes without the South East being accommodated in the power arrangements, we would have to wait for the next 16 years and will be out of power reckoning for 40 years from 1999.”

He said PDP has the opportunity to correct the imbalance against the South East given that the zone has remained steadfast with the party since 1999.

