Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said the alleged failure of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) led federal government is enough to give the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) victory in the 2023 polls.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East Senatorial zone,in the National Assembly, said the APC led administration allegedly has nothing to show for the seven years it has been in power.

According to him, the legacy of the present administration since 2015, when it assumed office are endless loans, rising unemployment, high foreign exchange rates, inflation, insecurity, labour unrest, lack of infrastructure amongst others.

“If we were under a parliamentary system of government, the APC would have received a vote of no confidence and be sacked for non performance while the PDP should take a bow and be elected to govern Nigeria”, Nnamani stated.

The former governor expressed dismay that successive administrations in the country has abandoned the power equation, which recognizes the South East as one of the tripod in the politics of the country. He stated that the continued neglect of the South East in the power equation was sending wrong signals that the zone is unwanted in the Nigerian Union.

Nnamani said: “Since Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Rtd) was eased out of number two position under Military President Ibrahim Babangida, no South Easterner has been considered for either the President or Vice President.

“This is the dilemma of the Igbo man. We have been shortchanged in the leadership of Nigeria. This is not the nation our progenitors negotiated for. It is against the spirit of a Nigerian union where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood we stand.

“How can we (Ndigbo) be proud to belong to a Union where we cannot aspire or be considered for top positions.

If 2023 passes without the South East being accommodated in the power arrangements, we would have to wait for the next 16 years and will be out of power reckoning for 40 years from 1999.”

He noted that PDP has the opportunity to correct the imbalance against the South East, stating that the zone has remained steadfast with the opposition party since 1999.

