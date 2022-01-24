From Gyang Bere, Jos

Some leaders and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State and states in the North Central zone has asked Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader and presidential aspirant for the 2023 election to appologise to Nigerians over his comments years back that he does not believe in one Nigeria.

The leaders/ members who has formed a forum to pursue emergence of the President from North Central region said even though, Tinubu’s comment was many years back, but is now being recalled by Nigerians since he declared his intention to run for the President of the country come 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the Foum on Monday in Jos, Plateau State capital, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga said if Tinubu does not appologise to Nigerians, it will put his candidature and APC in bad light.

He recalled that “In ThisDay publication of April 13th, 1997, Tinubu granted an interview in which he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t believe in One Nigeria’ . And since that interview has resurfaced as a result of his presidential ambition declaration, people have began to raise eyebrow and asking damaging questions.

“So many people have been calling and mocking us (the party), saying that if Tinubu does not believe in One Nigeria, how comes he has now believe in one Nigeria to the extend that he wants to contest for the Presidency of a Nation he did not believe in.

“This has not only be agitating the people’s mind, but the members of the APC as well, and it is not good for the well being of the party as the Nation counts down to the 2023 general election. As a national leader of the party, he just have to speak to Nigerians on that issue, and that will make him a true nationalist and democrat.

“The most honourable thing for Tinubu to do is come out and appologised to Nigerians on that remarks which he made before this democratic dispensation which began in 1999. And he should as well explain the rationale of the interview to Nigerians and point out if he was misquoted or not. Whatever his explanation would be, at least it will calm down people’s nerves and save the party from being projected in a bad light.

“Such apology will not only project him as a true leader of the party or as presidential aspirant but it will prove that he his a man of honour and dignity and someone who will take responsibility for his words, deeds and actions,” he said.

Zazzaga urged Nigerians to believe in the APC as a party of progressives that have the capacity to move the nation forward, irrespective of the current challenges which the nation will soon overcome .

He stressed that their quest as a forum is to see that the 2023 Presidency comes to the North Central because since this democratic dispensation the region has not actually produced the President or the Vice President, but has tremendously contributed to the democratic growth of the nation.