From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress APC) Youths Progressive Forum, has called on the APC Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to pick former Speaker Yakubu Dogara as his running mate in the forthcoming general election.

The group made the call in a press conference held at the Correspondents’ Chapel Secretariat, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chairman of the Forum, Ukkacha Hamza Rahama, explained that picking Dogara, a Christian from Northern Nigeria, balances the ticket, especially with long political narratives of Muslim President and Christian vice President or otherwise.

“The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our party candidate has open another political discussions and to strike the balance, Tinubu and the leadership of party should consider the choice of the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara as vice President,” the group said.

The forum argues that Tinubu should accommodate all interest groups for equity and fairness.

“Dogara as a good material for Tinubu is not because of his tribe or his religion but his political wealth of experience as one of the outspoken legislature eho built relationships as the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.

“Though religion has forced itself into the affairs of Governance in Nigeria instead of credibility,competency and delivery hence the urgent to take it out of the business of the Government.

“Many are of the opinion that, since Tinubu is a Muslim from the Southern part of the country, it is expected that for the APC to have a balanced ticket which it would take to the general elections to convince Nigerians to vote for it, that it is only right for the party to balance the presidential ticket with a Christian from the northern part of Nigeria.

“The arguments for Muslim Muslim or Muslim Christian Vice President from the North should not be a subject of discussion but let place emphasis on credibility and competency of who becomes our vice President to compliment Tinubu’s competency for Peace and Unity to reign in Nigeria”

Rahama explained that the choice of Dogara as Vice President will send the party’s message across that it is not just for all Nigerians but that it is sensitive to the demand for equity by all sections of the country.

“Taking this position would further boost the chances of the party at the general elections as Christians from both the southern and northern parts of Nigeria would not feel allienated from the APC because of the VP factor while Muslims from all parts of the country would also have a sense of belonging in the party because of faith of the presidential candidate,” Rahama stated.

“This seems to be the party’s best bet to winning the 2023 elections as any other consideration would spell danger for the party at the polls United and strong especially with the former Vice President of Nigeria and the PDP Presidential ticket riden a balance ticket.

“The APC should not take slide chances to avoid mistakes of not picking the likes of Dogara whose acceptability and popularity in the North is unwavery

“We wish the 1993 repeat itself where religion and tribal sentiments does not form the basis of our choices during elections but the feasibility of such in today’s Nigeria is the real question and a subject of great concerns knowing fully our baby democracy has been twisted along tribes and religion. This make Dogara choice exceptional one to consolidate the Nigeria as an entity been a bonified son of the North East and Nigerian who never priorities religion and tribal sentiments in discharging his functions.

“This is the spirit behind such government policies as federal character and equitable representation and distribution of resources. The APC cannot at this time, afford to take the unnecessary risks that come with an unbalanced ticket given the complexity of Nigeria and the tightness of the current race for the presidency.As it is, not only is the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar formidable but there are some third forces that may either spring surprises or vitiate the chances of the two major parties in their traditional strongholds.

“Kwankwaso’s NNPP for instance is bound to reduce the votes of the APC in its traditional strong hold in the Northwest while Peter Obi of the Labour Party may do the same to the PDP in its South East forte. So the two m need to tread carefully to maximise their advantages as this is not the time for risk taking”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .