By Chinelo Obogo

Not long after northern governors wrote a recommendation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Presidency to go South, Northern stakeholders have come out to dissociate themselves from such position.

The APC Northern Governors Forum had, in a statement backed the South to produce the next president of Nigeria at a meeting on Saturday but the chairman of the Northern Interests Coalition, Malam Umar Gazali, said in a press conference that they would resist this decision, saying that the governors involved do not represent the entirety of the North but their own interests.

“It has come to our notice, the activities of some Northern governors who, because of their personal interests, said the party should zone the presidency to the South. This is a direct assault against Northern interests and these governors must be stopped.

“After power has been in the South that produced president for 14 years and Vice President for 11 years, it is not only unjust but also unjustifiable that our governors will be conspiring against the North to lose power after only eight years of the Buhari presidency.

“The only thing is that we advise the governors allegedly involved in this plot to desist immediately. The president must not only ignore them but refuse to be confused by them.

“The 11 Northern governors have betrayed the North for their own interests. We condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms and once again we urge the president to ignore them completely.