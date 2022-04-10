From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the former senator representing Cross River Central in the national assembly, John Owan Enoh, has formally unveiled his manifesto and promised to bring economic prosperity and inclusive government if given elected as the next governor of the state. Owna, who formally declared his intention to join the 2023 governorship race before a mammoth crowd at the Ishibori Play Ground in Ogoja LGA at the weekend, said he has the capacity to do the job and no one can do it better than him. The manifesto is tagged “Towards A Great Society.” The former university don whose declaration was preceded by a Mass at the St Benedict’s Cathedral, in Ishibori, promised to target measurable outcomes within his first four years in office.

He emphasized that he is running for the office of governor to bring economic prosperity and provide inclusive solutions that would accommodate everyone and also meet the basic needs of every one in the state.

He said: “I would grow the state’s revenue t N30 billion within two years. I would create 20,000 jobs annually, making the state rank among the top ten most competitive states in Nigeria and also one of the top five net exporters of food crops in Nigeria.

“Besides, my programmes and initiatives as governor will be accessible, inclusive, transparent, collaborative, result oriented and revenue/funding centric.”