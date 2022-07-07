From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group loyal to the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, under the platform of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, has assured the national leadership of Tinubu Support Groups (TSO) of its readiness to deliver the state 100 per cent for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group gave the assurance when the Kogi state coordinator of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, Haddy Ametuo, visited the national coordinator of TSO in Abuja, Hon Jame Faleke.

The incumbent APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the state coordinator, noted that the visit to Faleke was used to discuss some strategies on the 2023 general elections.

He assured that Kogi state APC chapter under the leadership of governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties.

Ametuo further told Faleke that governor Yahaya Bello was committed and has directed the group to ensure Kogi state is delivered 100 per cent for Bola Tinubu’s presidency in 2023.

“The visit is strategic in the sense that the foot soldiers of Governor Yahaya Bello are coming to pledge our support to ensure that our party emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

“We have heard from our principal Governor Yahaya Bello and we are ready to work assiduously not to lose a single vote in Kogi state. We have assured our brother, Hon. James Faleke to be rest assured that Kogi will deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 percent.

“We are using this medium to tell opposition political parties that Kogi is no go area where their Dubia plans can be executed,” the statement read.

The group, however added that Faleke, currently representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, commended the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju on the initiative.