Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state yesterday stated that it was ready to take over Ebonyi Government House from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023.

The leader of the party in the state and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, announced this on Thursday during the party’s stakeholders meeting held at its state secretariat in Abakaliki.

The Minister emphasised that hoisting the APC flag inside Ebonyi Government House in 2023 was a dream that must be collectively pursued and achieved and called on party members to unite in pursuit of their common destiny.

He noted that the party could overcome any challenge if members could jettison their differences for the overall interest of the party. “If we work together as a party, there is no mountain we cannot climb and I want to assure you that it is very impor“APC will take over power in the state and we are going to hoist our party’s flag in the Government House by 2023. All we need is to come together and remain united’’ he said.

Later in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the party apologized to its members in the state and the people of Ebonyi for its poor performance during the 2019 general elections in the state.

The communiqué which was signed by Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze, Chairman of the party in the state, assured party faithful that the mistake of 2019 would never happen again, stressing that all the internal divisions and bickering within the party had been resolved.

Part of the communiqué reads “that the APC in Ebonyi state resolves to overcome its internal disunity and other internal problems which led to its abysmal performance in the 2019 general elections.

“The APC resolves that the internal divisions in the party shall be overcome as the party assures Nigerians that what happened in Ebonyi state in 2019 shall never happen again in the state. The party resolves to take appropriate steps to work towards taking power in Ebonyi state come 2023.”