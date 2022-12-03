By Zika Bobby

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has reiterated its commitment to grassroots engagement and mobilisation of voters as an important step to victory ahead of the general elections in 2023.

This was according to the Director of the Community Support Directorate of the PCC, Dr. Abdullahi Mai Agogo during the inauguration of the Directorate in Abuja.

Agogo emphasised the key role of the community in an election, while also expressing the readiness of the directorate to connect with Nigerians in the nooks and crannies of the country to mobilise support for its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“Politics is local. Therefore politics is about community mobilisation and sensitisation. Among the mandate of the directorate is to mobilise the community based on grassroots mobilisation volunteers. I am encouraged to see many such groups represented here today,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima will look out for women’s rights, provide for people living with disabilities and also create jobs for the youths.

“Our party is the party of choice for Nigerians. Our party in respect of their hopes and aspirations, our party and our candidates stand for women’s rights and progress, stand for the youths and what they yearn for, they will take care of people living with disabilities while we call them people with special needs.

“Our candidate will create jobs for unemployed youths and ensure that they get decent income to live a fulfilling livelihood.”

Agogo urged stakeholders and members of community present at the inauguration to faithfully and diligently discharge their duties at mobilizing support in their respective communities for the APC candidate.

In his remarks, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu urged both the leadership and members of the Directorate to be mobilisers at the grassroots, stressing the importance of grassroots support in winning an election.

Adamu who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Usman Seriki acknowledged the role women, youths and people with disabilities play in election, restating attention on these categories of people in the community.