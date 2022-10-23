From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inflicted pains and untold hardship on Nigerians due to the ravaging insecurity, kidnapping and steady decline in economy prosperity in the nation.

He urged Nigerians to reject the failed APC at all level ahead of the 2023 election and embrace the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the restoration of the country’s security and improved living condition of the poor masses.

Barr. Mutfwang disclosed this during the inauguration of Plateau State PDP Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, headed by Hon. Latep Dabang and urged Plateau citizens to deliver Atiku, Mutfwang and all PDP candidates for profuse wealth and good fortune of the people in 2023.

“It is clear to everyone in Nigeria today that the APC has made life more difficult than ever for all whether rich or poor.

“It is under this regime that Nigeria became one of the poverty capitals of the world; this APC led government has failed disastrously in the most basic responsibility of protecting its citizens and their properties.

“The only part of the economy that has flourished is the kidnapping sector which today generates billions of naira for the key players and their protectors. This is our sad reality! This is why our people have been yearning for a genuine change under an alternative platform.”

Mutfwang said PDP is the only platform that will rekindle hope and provide the required soothing balm to the numerous challenges Nigerians are going through.

“The PDP is that desired platform for the revival of the hope that Nigeria and indeed Plateau State will be great again! I therefore call on all who are still in the valley of indecision or have boarded their own ship to Tarshish to avoid contributing to our success, please come back to Nineveh!

“It is Time to arise and join this liberation train. The Time for the deliverance of our people is Now! Let’s not waste this opportunity. The expectations of our people must not be disappointed.” He stated.

He urged party faithfuls on Plateau to mobilize support for the presidential candidate down to the state House of Assembly candidates and ensure that they deliver their polling units to the party in 2023.

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, represented by former Minister, Water Resources, Hon. Sarah Ochekpe said the campaign would be top to bottom.

He called for the unity of the party at all level, and said Nigerians have being yearning for the return of PDP to power due to the pains and excruciating pains the APC has inflicted on Nigerians.

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande reiterated the need for the party to move into the election as a united front, saying this is the time to out aside any form of sentiment and enthrone Atiku Abubakar and Caleb Mutfwang for the good of the people.