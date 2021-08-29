From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A legal luminary and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Banji Alabi has enjoined the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Alabi who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Ondo State owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, (RUGIPO) said Governor Akeredolu possesses all that is needed of a Nigerian President.

Also, he said Nigeria needs a strong charater and performing leader like Governor Akeredolu to rule the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Sunday, Alabi noted with satisfaction the performances of Akeredolu in tackling insecurity through the formation of Amotekun Security Network in the South West geo political zone and creation of employment opportunities through establishment of industries.

The legal practitioner said Nigerians would want Akeredolu as the Chairman of both Southern Governors’ Forum and the South West Governors’ Forum to contest the 2023 presidential polls in order to bring his creative and quality leadership style to the national level.

Alabi, in the statement titled, “Akeredolu: introducing our next president” addresed to the Governor said “there is no one else to come to our rescue except you. You fought to keep us alive when our people were being slaughtered like rams on the street, farms, in our homes and villages for no reason, when our women and mothers were being raped and kidnapped for ransoms.

“I can’t imagine how it would have been, if the Southernern Nigeria Governors forum under your able leadership had not created the alternative force and balance of power to provide a platform to other Nigerians who are not in agreement with the marauding and implacable enemies, whose main agenda is to cause genocide , take over our lands, turn us to slaves and second class citizens in our own land

“The year 2023 is around the corner. The hour is near when we shall call on you to make us proud. Your training has prepared you for the office of the President. Your services to the Nation as Chairman of Southern Nigeria governors forum will give you the necessary edge and advantage . Your honor will guide you.

“You believe in Nigeria, and Nigerians believe in you. We seek peace in Nigeria. We must strive for it. And at all time it must be defended. A future lived at the mercy of terrorist , bandits and terrible threats is no peace at all.

“We cannot be silent about the situation of our nation anymore. We have a right to live in peace, to pursue our dreams and be the best that the Lord created us to be. We have alternatives to our poverty as a people. We have alternatives to the insecurity of lives and prosperities in our Nation: We have alternatives to unemployment – Akeredolu knows how to create wealth.

“Apart from the administration of the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin in the Second Republic, which established many industries that are now moribund due to neglect by successive administrations, no administration, whether military or civilian, has ever made such transformational changes in the state’s economy like our own Aketi

“One remarkable gain of the Aketi government that requires advancement at the national level is industrialization. Industrialization is a potent strategy for the expansion and development of any economy,” he added.

